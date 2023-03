HUMBOLDT — A trio of Humboldt basketball players earned Tri-Valley League honors after their season wrapped up last weekend.

Trey Sommer took Tri-Valley League First Team honors in his senior season. He was joined on the first team by Cherryvale’s Stetson Schafer, Erie’s Ethan Dillinger, Caney Valley’s Colt Hightower and Erie’s Reid Duff.

Sommer led the Cubs with 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game and a 62% shooting mark from the floor.