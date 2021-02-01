Cubs split with Erie

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s boys were unable to overcome a tough matchup posed by visiting Erie High Friday.

With two towering front-line players, including 6-5 junior Eric Dillinger, Erie outscored Humboldt 15-7 after one quarter and never looked back in a 51-38 victory. Dillinger scored 27 in the win, including 12 in the fourth quarter to thwart any hope for a Humboldt comeback.

In girls’ action, Humboldt pulled out a thrilling 39-37 victory.