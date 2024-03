Humboldt High’s Sam Hull earned first-team honors for All-Tri-Valley League. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — A second straight Tri-Valley League championship translated into a number of postseason accolades for Humboldt High’s Cubs.

Humboldt had four players earn TRL recognition, including first-team performers Sam Hull and Colden Cook, while Blake Ellis and Asher Hart earned honorable mention.

On the girls side, Humboldt’s Kenisyn Hottenstein and Shelby Shaughnessy also earned honorable mention.