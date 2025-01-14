 | Tue, Jan 14, 2025
Cummings shines, but Wildcat girls fall

Yates Center High's Cayten Cummings scored 30 points, but the Wildcats had little else going on offense in a 61-36 loss to Oswego.

January 14, 2025 - 2:50 PM

Yates Center High's Aubrey Chambers (22) dribbles upcourt in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — A 30-point scoring night from Yates Center High sophomore Cayten Cummings was not enough Monday as the Wildcats dropped a 61-36 loss to visiting Oswego.

Oswego took control when Cummings went to the bench with her third foul late in the first quarter.

An 11-0 Indian run gave Oswego a 17-6 lead by the end of the period.

Cummings returned to the lineup and scored eight points in the second quarter, but Yates Center still trailed 33-14 at the break.

Oswego put the game away with an early 12-2 run to start the third quarter.

Cummings ended with a flourish, out-scoring Oswego 12-10 on her own in the fourth quarter.

Mckynzee Burkholder added four points for the Wildcats; Khloey Deeder-Kirkpatrick had a field goal as well.

Monday’s game was held in Yates Center after the teams saw their game last week at Oswego postponed because of snow. 

Because of the venue change, the Feb. 4 rematch will now be played in Oswego.

