Oswego ousts Yates Center in 2-1A regional softball

LYNDON — Yates Center High’s softball team fired the first salvo of its Class 2-1A Regional Tournament opener Monday, scoring in the top of the first to take a quick lead over Central Heights.

But the Vikings responded with a wallop, scoring 17 unanswered runs, including six in the third and seven in the fourth to win, 17-1.

The defeat ends the Wildcats’ 2024 campaign at 8-13.

A bunt single from Cayten Cummings with two outs in the top of the first sparked the Wildcats’ sole scoring rally. Avery Eakin followed with a line drive single to left before Kinley Morrison punched a single through the left side to score Cummings for a 1-0 advantage.

But Cayleigh Latimer’s two-run double in the bottom of the frame pushed Central Heights on top.

The score was 4-1 in the top of the third when Cummings again bunted for a single, putting runners on first and second. But Eakin was ruled out for batter’s interference for a second out, and a strikeout ended the threat with no damage.

Aracely Crump limited Yates Center to four hits, striking out 10 batters.

Cummings had two of the Wildcats’ hits. Eakin and Morrison had singles as well.

Eakin got the start on the mound, surrendering three hits with two strikeouts. Morrison came on in relief. She struck out three over 2.1 innings.

The Wildcats (8-13) lose the services of seniors Lauren McConaghie, Peyton Petit, Rylie Smith and Kamdyn Trahan.