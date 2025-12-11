 | Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Curry named October Athlete of the Month

The Iola High School volleyball team's top gun received another postseason award, but this time it comes directly from the Iola Register readers.

By

Sports

December 11, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Dally Curry, Iola High School junior outside hitter, punches the ball over the net in a game against Anderson County over the weekend. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

After leading the young Iola High School volleyball team to a late resurgence, it’s not hard to see why voters named IHS junior outside hitter Dally Curry as the October Allen County Area Athlete of the Month. 

Curry’s leadership as an upper classman was pivotal  in the Mustangs’ late run, which ended in a tiebreaker prevented at the regional tournament. 

Curry was also Iola’s top scoring threat as an outside hitter. She had nearly 100 more kills than her closest teammate as Iola’s leading scorer with 238 total kills.  

She also had a team-leading 326 digs and had 23 aces.

Related
November 12, 2025
November 4, 2025
October 1, 2025
October 4, 2024
Most Popular