Curry named October Athlete of the Month

After leading the young Iola High School volleyball team to a late resurgence, it’s not hard to see why voters named IHS junior outside hitter Dally Curry as the October Allen County Area Athlete of the Month.

Curry’s leadership as an upper classman was pivotal in the Mustangs’ late run, which ended in a tiebreaker prevented at the regional tournament.

Curry was also Iola’s top scoring threat as an outside hitter. She had nearly 100 more kills than her closest teammate as Iola’s leading scorer with 238 total kills.

She also had a team-leading 326 digs and had 23 aces.