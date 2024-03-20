 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
KU will be without McCullar in NCAA Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks will be without their leader scorer, Kevin McCullar Jr., because of a lingering knee injury that has hobbled him for the past six weeks. Center Hunter Dickinson will return.

Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots over Houston's Emanuel Sharp (21) and Joseph Tugler (25) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been ruled out of the NCAA Tournament because of a bone bruise on his knee that caused him to miss six of the past 12 games, including the Jayhawks’ one-and-done ouster in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday, two days before the fourth-seeded Jayhawks play No. 13 seed Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, that McCullar’s knee pain “has not subsided any” and he would not be available.

“It’s too bad for him to be able to contribute,” Self said upon the team’s arrival in Salt Lake City, “so Kevin will not play. We’re shutting him down for the tournament. If we’re fortunate enough to win two games we’ll have done it without him.

