CHEROKEE — Things started out on a high note for Yates Center High’s softball team Monday.

Senior Lauren McConaghie led off Monday’s opener against Southeast with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game.

But the rest was all Southeast.

The Lancers took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second and erupted for 13 runs in the second to win, 16-1.

McConaghie started Game 2 with a single and scored on Kinley Morrison’s triple to kick-start a three-run Wildcat outburst.