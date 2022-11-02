 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ex-KC Chief assistant coach sentenced to 3 years in prison for DUI crash

Britt Reid, former assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison for driving drunk, resulting in a crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl. Reid admitted drinking at the Chiefs complex shortly before the Feb. 4, 2021, crash.

By

Sports

November 2, 2022 - 12:47 PM

Britt Reid, left, walks to a courtroom with his attorney J.R. Hobbs, right, on Tuesday at the Jackson County Courthouse to be sentenced for a drunk driving conviction. The former assistant coach and son of head coach Andy Reid in September pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing a 2021 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family had opposed the plea deal.

Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced Reid on Tuesday and he was set to be taken into custody.

Related
September 12, 2022
August 27, 2021
April 13, 2021
February 17, 2021
Most Popular