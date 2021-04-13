Former Chiefs coach charged with DWI

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged with driving while intoxicated, two months after a vehicular crash left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury, Jackson County prosecutors announced.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Reid was not in custody on Monday but had made plans to surrender. The prosecutor’s office requested a $100,000 bond and that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.