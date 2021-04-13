 | Tue, Apr 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Former Chiefs coach charged with DWI

Britt Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former linebackers coach for the team, has been charged with drunken-driving after a February accident left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

By and

Sports

April 13, 2021 - 9:50 AM

Britt Reid, former linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media prior to Super Bowl LIV in 2020. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images / TNS

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged with driving while intoxicated, two months after a vehicular crash left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury, Jackson County prosecutors announced.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Reid was not in custody on Monday but had made plans to surrender. The prosecutor’s office requested a $100,000 bond and that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

Related
February 17, 2021
November 13, 2020
February 4, 2020
January 17, 2020
Most Popular