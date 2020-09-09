Menu Search Log in

Expect surprises this season

The San Francisco 49ers were the latest example of a team that ascended to the top of their conference after missing the playoffs the prior season. If tradition holds, expect another surprise team to win a division crown or two this season.

By

Sports

September 9, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Raheem Mostert (31) of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images / TNS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The idea a year ago that the San Francisco 49ers would win the NFC West following a three-year stretch of winning just 12 games combined seemed far-fetched.

Maybe it shouldn’t have considering how often teams go from also-rans to division champs in the span of a year in the modern NFL.

The Niners surpassed their win total from 2016-18 by winning 13 games in the regular season and going all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Kansas City. 

Related
February 4, 2020
January 14, 2020
December 27, 2018
December 21, 2018
Trending