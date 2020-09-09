Expect surprises this season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The idea a year ago that the San Francisco 49ers would win the NFC West following a three-year stretch of winning just 12 games combined seemed far-fetched.

Maybe it shouldn’t have considering how often teams go from also-rans to division champs in the span of a year in the modern NFL.

The Niners surpassed their win total from 2016-18 by winning 13 games in the regular season and going all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Kansas City.