Georgia goes back-to-back

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett waved his cigar like a conductor’s baton as he made his way through the confetti and cameras to the SoFi Stadium stage to celebrate his second straight national championship at Georgia.

The top player in Bennett’s orchestra Monday night was Brock Bowers, and the California-born tight end made sweet music with his oh-so-Georgia quarterback to seize another title for these magnificent Bulldogs.

Bennett’s remarkable connection with Bowers was on display throughout the Dawgs’ 65-7 demolition of TCU, and that chemistry played a major role in making sure the Bulldogs became champions again.