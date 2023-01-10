 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Georgia goes back-to-back

Stetson Bennett is older than five starting quarterbacks for current NFL playoff teams and he finished 29-3 as a starter at Georgia. Bennett joined Matt Leinart and A.J. McCarron as the only quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back national championships in the 21st century

January 10, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates a six yard touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Jason Getz / [email protected])

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett waved his cigar like a conductor’s baton as he made his way through the confetti and cameras to the SoFi Stadium stage to celebrate his second straight national championship at Georgia.

The top player in Bennett’s orchestra Monday night was Brock Bowers, and the California-born tight end made sweet music with his oh-so-Georgia quarterback to seize another title for these magnificent Bulldogs.

Bennett’s remarkable connection with Bowers was on display throughout the Dawgs’ 65-7 demolition of TCU, and that chemistry played a major role in making sure the Bulldogs became champions again.

