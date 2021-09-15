High school football coach, age 34, dies of COVID

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The father of a football coach at a suburban Kansas City high school said he hopes his unvaccinated son’s death from COVID-19 will convince people that the disease “is real.”

KMBC-TV reports that Chris Burnett, who coached football for Olathe East High School and an all-female team called the Kansas City Glory, died Saturday after two weeks in the hospital, said his parents, Kim and Carolyn Burnett. He was 34 and studying to be a physical education teacher.

His parents said they talked to him about getting vaccinated.