High school football coach, age 34, dies of COVID

A father of four, the Olathe coach expressed doubts about the vaccine but told his parents he would consult his physician. He never got the chance.

A view of Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Moderna manufactures a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo by (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The father of a football coach at a suburban Kansas City high school said he hopes his unvaccinated son’s death from COVID-19 will convince people that the disease “is real.”

KMBC-TV reports that Chris Burnett, who coached football for Olathe East High School and an all-female team called the Kansas City Glory, died Saturday after two weeks in the hospital, said his parents, Kim and Carolyn Burnett. He was 34 and studying to be a physical education teacher.

His parents said they talked to him about getting vaccinated.

