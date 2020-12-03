Menu Search Log in

High school sports hit cyberspace

Gyms will be empty, but spectators will be able to stream several high school athletic events on Facebook and Youtube. The winter sports season opens this week for most area high schools.

December 3, 2020 - 9:04 AM

Schools across the area will  keep their fans in the know by streaming sporting events online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s high school sports governing body ruled last week that fans are to stay away from events until Jan. 28.

IHS will offer live-stream video of the home basketball games via its Youtube channel, “IHS Activities.” Iola Middle School home games are on Youtube at “Youtube IMS.”

