High school sports hit cyberspace

Schools across the area will keep their fans in the know by streaming sporting events online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s high school sports governing body ruled last week that fans are to stay away from events until Jan. 28.
IHS will offer live-stream video of the home basketball games via its Youtube channel, “IHS Activities.” Iola Middle School home games are on Youtube at “Youtube IMS.”
