Hilary Knight’s hat trick leads to gold for USA

Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Americans won their 10th women’s world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 win over cross-border rival Canada.

April 17, 2023 - 3:07 PM

United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal against Canada goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) during the third period of a rivalry hockey game at the Dollar Loan Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — For all the focus on the United States’ young and retooled roster, it was who else but Hilary Knight — the team’s most experienced and accomplished star — who played a pivotal role in securing her nation’s 10th women’s world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years.

The 33-year-old Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, in a 6-3 win over Canada, and on their cross-border rival’s home soil in suburban Toronto on Sunday.

Apologizing for her voice being hoarse from a celebration that featured the Americans singing a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Knight broke into a smile and said, “Yeah, it’s been a while.”

