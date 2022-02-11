White’s Winter Olympics end without medal; Shiffrin off pace

BEIJING (AP) — Shaun White’s brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define.

A few mountains away, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made it all the way down the Alpine ski hill, finished ninth in super-G and then expressed relief.

There were no medals Friday for two of the biggest American stars at the Beijing Olympics and different emotions.