 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
White’s Winter Olympics end without medal; Shiffrin off pace

Shaun White's final Olympics ended without a medal. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made it down the entire course n super-G.

February 11, 2022 - 2:46 PM

The United States' Shaun White reacts after his final run in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Shaun White’s brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define.

A few mountains away, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made it all the way down the Alpine ski hill, finished ninth in super-G and then expressed relief.

There were no medals Friday for two of the biggest American stars at the Beijing Olympics and different emotions.

