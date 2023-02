LEON — The Humboldt High boys and girls split a pair of makeup games at Leon-Bluestem on Monday night.

Humboldt’s boys (11-2) made easy work of Bluestem getting behind an early 20-point first quarter to take down the Lions, 69-40. The Lady Cubs (6-7) had a rough start in which they scored only one point in the first quarter to get the best of them in a 51-37 loss.

Boys Basketball