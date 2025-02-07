HMS girls advance to title game; Cub boys eliminated

ERIE — Humboldt Middle School’s girls punched their ticket for the Tri-Valley League championship game Thursday.

The Lady Cubs put forth what head coach Eric Carlson said was their best performance of the season with a 37-25 victory over Bluestem.

Humboldt took control in the second quarter, using a 15-6 run to take a 22-13 halftime lead.

Jadey Ellis led the way with 16 points, followed by Karis Cook with five. Hadlee Allen and June Taylor added four points each. Hadlee Allen had six steals. Cook had six blocks.

Brynna Ellis chipped in with three points. Ellie Carlson and Aspen Wimsett chipped in with two apiece. Tinley Ermel had a free throw.

Bluestem overcame a Humboldt rally to win the B team affair, 34-27. Ermel led Humboldt with 10 points, followed by Rhys Trieber with six. Hadlee Allen was next with four, June Taylor scored three and Wimsett and Peyton Weilert both had two.

MEANWHILE, a cold finish doomed Humboldt’s boys.

The Cubs dropped a 39-31 decision to Eureka.

Eureka took a 22-16 lead into halftime.

Zane Sanchez scored 10 points and Tucker Wrestler nine to lead Humboldt. Mason Miller chipped in with five, while Breckin Guenther, Riley Lassman and Bentley Kolb all scored two. Envy Oberbeck added a point.

Humboldt’s A team ends the season with a 5-8 mark.

HUMBOLDT’S B team, conversely, ended with a flourish. The Cubs outscored Eureka 13-2 down the stretch to seize a 27-25 win in its season finale.

Nate Froggatte poured in 15 points for Humboldt, followed by Tate Thomas with eight. Waylon Johnson was next with four points, and Mason Gunderman scored one.