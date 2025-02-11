 | Tue, Feb 11, 2025
HMS girls fall in title game

Humboldt Middle School's Lady Cubs were within four points before unbeaten Neodesha ended the Tri-Valley League Tournament championship game with a 15-0 run to win, 34-15.

February 11, 2025 - 3:52 PM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s girls fought tooth and nail for a Tri-Valley League championship Saturday, but Neodesha proved too tough down the stretch. 

Humboldt was within 19-15 before Neodeshay ended things with a 15-0 run to win, 34-15.

The score does not indicate how close the game was, Lady Cub head coach Eric Carlson said.

Jadey Ellis scored seven with nine rebounds to lead Humboldt. Hadlee Allen scored four, and Aspen Wimsett and Karis Cook had two each.  Karis Cook had a monster game defensively with 14 blocked shots and eight rebounds.  Team members for Humboldt, which ended with a 6-8 record, were Azzy Miller, Peyton Weilert, Brynna Ellis, Aspen Wimsett, Idabelle Williams, Carlin Hart, June Taylor, Ellie Carlson, Hadlee Allen, Jadey Ellis and Karis Cook.

