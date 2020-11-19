Hoops wrestling may be delayed

A recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the state may hit the winter high school sports scene.
On Tuesday, the state high school athletic association will vote on whether to push back the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 15.
Practices can continue, but the winter break moratorium would be extended from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Currently, the moratorium runs Dec. 23-27.
