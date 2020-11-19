Menu Search Log in

Hoops wrestling may be delayed

The state's governing body may push back the start of basketball and wrestling to mid-January. A vote on the matter is set for Tuesday.

November 19, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Yates Center High’s Molly Proper goes through a dribbling drill Wednesday during basketball practice. A proposal may push the start of the basketball season to mid-January. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the state may hit the winter high school sports scene.

On Tuesday, the state high school athletic association will vote on whether to push back the start of the winter sports season to Jan. 15.

Practices can continue, but the winter break moratorium would be extended from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Currently, the moratorium runs Dec. 23-27.

