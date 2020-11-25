Menu Search Log in

Winter sports a go

Kansas high-schoolers will begin their winter sports seasons next week. The state's governing body voted Tuesday for other changes, but to leave schedules largely unchanged, albeit without fans through most of the season.

TJ Taylor and his Iola High wrestling teammates will open the 2020-21 season on schedule. Register file photo

The winter sports season for area high schools will start as planned, with a slightly longer-than-normal break in the middle for the holidays, and without fans in the stands for the first two months.

The state’s governing board eschewed Tuesday a recommendation from a medical advisory committee to push back the start of winter sports until mid-January because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, basketball and wrestling will begin next week, with Iola High School set to host Anderson County on Dec. 4. Iola’s wrestlers are slated to compete at Burlington Dec. 4 and then at Caney Valley the next day.

