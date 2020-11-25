Winter sports a go

The winter sports season for area high schools will start as planned, with a slightly longer-than-normal break in the middle for the holidays, and without fans in the stands for the first two months.

The state’s governing board eschewed Tuesday a recommendation from a medical advisory committee to push back the start of winter sports until mid-January because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, basketball and wrestling will begin next week, with Iola High School set to host Anderson County on Dec. 4. Iola’s wrestlers are slated to compete at Burlington Dec. 4 and then at Caney Valley the next day.