State loosens attendance rules for high school sports

Crowds at high school sporting events will soon get a bit larger.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors agreed Wednesday to allow greater numbers of spectators at winter sports activities, namely basketball and wrestling.
Beginning Jan. 29, and until the end of the winter sports season, each participant, be it players, cheerleaders or student manager, will be allowed as many as four spectators.
