State loosens attendance rules for high school sports

Players and other participants in winter sports will soon be able to bring up to four spectators, up from two, KSHSAA's board of directors voted Wednesday. Crowd sizes have been curtailed all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 21, 2021 - 9:18 AM

A surreal atmosphere filled the Iola High gymnasium without spectators Friday as the Mustangs took on Anderson County Dec. 4. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Crowds at high school sporting events will soon get a bit larger.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors agreed Wednesday to allow greater numbers of spectators at winter sports activities, namely basketball and wrestling.

Beginning Jan. 29, and until the end of the winter sports season, each participant, be it players, cheerleaders or student manager, will be allowed as many as four spectators.

