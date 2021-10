The Allen Community College men’s basketball team wrapped up its preseason with a 75-71 win over Independence. Allen led 46-32 at halftime but Independence rallied to tie the scrimmage late. Both teams were very physical, with a combined 46 fouls.

Allen’s Ed Wright had 24 points and six rebounds. Wright did not commit a turnover in his 32-plus minutes in the scrimmage.

Cedric Rollerson played a little over 26 minutes and had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.