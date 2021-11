ACC’s men’s basketball team comes into the season with high goals. Redshirt sophomore Cedric Rollerson will be one of the keys to achieving those goals.

Rollerson, a 5’11” guard from Oklahoma City, averaged 11 points and two assists per game last season.

“I feel like I am fitting into the role,” Rollerson said. “Coaches trust me to be a leader. My main goal is to get everybody involved and to encourage each other.”