Houston’s Blanco tosses MLB’s first no-hitter of 2024

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco threw the first first no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season Monday in a 10-0 win over Toronto. It was the first in the majors since Philadelphia's Michael Lorenzen threw one against Washington last August.

April 2, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco celebrates after throwing a no hitter in a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. Photo by AP/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco put a bow on a remarkable week.

In a span of seven days, the Houston right-hander welcomed a new daughter, made his first opening day roster — and then threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season.

Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros’ 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The 30-year-old, who didn’t play in the majors until he was 28, was making just his eighth career start. He wouldn’t even be in Houston’s rotation if not for injuries to Justin Verlander and José Urquidy.

“It’s been a very long road traveled for me,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “A lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of falls, a lot of me getting back up. But I think all of that has been worth it for me to be able to get to this moment.”

