Hull caps high school career with Shrine Bowl win

EMPORIA — Humboldt High graduate Sam Hull donned the orange and black one final time Saturday.

Hull, who is headed to Emporia State University to play football for the Hornets in the fall, caught one pass for 12 yards as part of the annual Kansas East-West Shrine Bowl.

Hull’s third-quarter reception helped extend a 12-play scoring drive to put the game out of reach for the East squad in a 36-23 win.

Hull joins older brother, Josh, both as a Shrine Bowl participant and an Emporia State Hornet. Josh played for the East squad in 2020 and finished his playing career at ESU last fall.

Sam Hull was a multi-sport standout for the Cubs, earning all-state recognition in football, basketball and baseball.

Humboldt High’s Sam Hull, right, poses for a photo with Chanute’s Augustus Thuston, left, and Cade Brown of Parsons, during Saturday’s Kansas Shrine Bowl festivities. Photo by Sean Frye / Parsons Sun Humboldt High’s Sam Hull is interviewed during Saturday’s Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Game. Photo by Sean Frye / Parsons Sun 2 photos

The victory was the first for the East since 2018.

Dylan Dunn, a quarterback from Blue Valley Southwest, was the East squad’s MVP, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He will suit up for BYU next year.

Clay Center grad Brody Hays, who blocked a punt for a touchdown, was named the West MVP. He will play at Washburn next season.

The Shrine Bowl raises funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, which provides pediatric specialty care, research and teaching programs for children 18 and younger, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.