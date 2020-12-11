Menu Search Log in

Humboldt girls pick up tournament victory

The Lady Cubs allowed only a single field goal to Crest in the second half, steadily pulling away in what became a 54-22 victory.



Sports

December 11, 2020 - 2:48 PM

HUMBOLDT — Aubrey Jones had a halftime message for her Humboldt High girls squad Thursday.

The Lady Cubs had been stifling on defense and held a double-digit lead through much of the first half against visiting Crest.

Jones wanted more.

