Humboldt hosts wrestlers

A trio of Humboldt High wrestlers hit the mats at home against Parsons and Jayhawk-Linn on Thursday night. Cub Cole Mathes led the way with his pair of victories, including a win over the No. 3 wrestler in the state.

January 13, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Humboldt’s Cole Mathes (top) pins Parsons’ Gannon Friess in a home meet on Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High wrestling team hosted Parsons and Jayhawk-Linn for a triangular meet on Thursday night. 

Cole Mathes, Curt Shannon and Andrew Blevins took to the mat for the Cubs. Mathes was the lone Humboldt wrestler to take part in the matchup against Parsons in his 165-pound weight class. 

“I’m super excited that we didn’t lose a match tonight,” said Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner. “We practice to win. We put ourselves in those situations and then fight out of them so we’re in those positions all the time.”

