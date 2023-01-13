Humboldt hosts wrestlers

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High wrestling team hosted Parsons and Jayhawk-Linn for a triangular meet on Thursday night.

Cole Mathes, Curt Shannon and Andrew Blevins took to the mat for the Cubs. Mathes was the lone Humboldt wrestler to take part in the matchup against Parsons in his 165-pound weight class.

“I’m super excited that we didn’t lose a match tonight,” said Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner. “We practice to win. We put ourselves in those situations and then fight out of them so we’re in those positions all the time.”