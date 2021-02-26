Humboldt Lady Cubs fend off Yates Center challenge

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls made several key defensive stops down the stretch Thursday to ward off a spirited challenge from Yates Center.

None were more prevalent than Isabelle Murrow’s steal and layup with 1:40 left and putting the Lady Cubs up by two. Kirstyn Murrow then hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal a 50-44 victory.

The win puts a bow on the regular season for both teams, who begin Class 2A Substate playoff action Tuesday evening. Humboldt (11-7) travels to Erie; Yates Center (6-12) is at Herington.