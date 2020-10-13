Menu Search Log in

Humboldt Middle School topples Eureka

Humboldt Middle School's Lady Cub volleyball was dominating in a straight-set win over Eureka. Head coach Darcie Croisant remains pleased with her team's improvement.

October 13, 2020 - 9:38 AM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball team took little time in dispatching visiting Eureka Thursday.

The Lady Cubs A team dominated from the start in a 25-1 and 25-9 victory.

Grace Reno led the way with four aces, and two kills, head coach Darcie Croisant said. Shelby Shaughnessy delivered a pair of blocks with three kills. Gracie Dillow had two kills, Croisant said.

