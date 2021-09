FREDONIA — Humboldt High’s Cubs found the winning formula in the second half Friday of a 28-26 win over Fredonia.

After trailing 20-8 at the break, Humboldt took over in the second half, with Gavin Page pushing the Cubs in front with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

In all, Page rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns on the night, while Trey Sommer racked up 156 yards on the ground and 12 tackles on defense.