Humboldt defense struggles at Fredonia

It was an extremely rare and uncharacteristically off night for the Humboldt boys defense against Fredonia on Friday. The Cubs allowed the Yellowjackets to score 21 points in the second and third quarters.

February 13, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Humboldt High boys basketball player Trey Sommer (15) dribbles between defenders on the way to the basket in a game last season. REGISTER FILE PHOTO

FREDONIA — The Humboldt High boys couldn’t catch a break against Fredonia’s powerful offense Friday. The Cubs lost, 71-67.

The Cubs (14-4) played well but their defense — always a bright spot — was uncharacteristically lackluster in the second and third quarters.

Humboldt got out to an early lead in the first quarter behind Sam Hull and Trey Sommer each hitting four two-point baskets. Fredonia countered with Joel Dutton hitting a three, a layup and a free throw to contribute to their 12 points

