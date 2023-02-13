Humboldt defense struggles at Fredonia

FREDONIA — The Humboldt High boys couldn’t catch a break against Fredonia’s powerful offense Friday. The Cubs lost, 71-67.

The Cubs (14-4) played well but their defense — always a bright spot — was uncharacteristically lackluster in the second and third quarters.

Humboldt got out to an early lead in the first quarter behind Sam Hull and Trey Sommer each hitting four two-point baskets. Fredonia countered with Joel Dutton hitting a three, a layup and a free throw to contribute to their 12 points