HUMBOLDT — In what may be a preview of one of the most competitive regionals in Class 3A, Humboldt High’s baseball team saw its season-opening winning streak come to an end Friday.

The Cubs, after winning 13 in a row to start the 2022 season, fell 7-3 to Anderson County in the championship game of Humboldt’s home tournament.

The loss came after Humboldt defeated Central Heights, 7-2, in the opener.