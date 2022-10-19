 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Humboldt wins Tri-Valley

The Lady Cubs finished undefeated in Tri-Valley play and took home the league championship on Tuesday at Bluestem High School.

October 19, 2022 - 3:09 PM

The Humboldt volleyball team poses after winning the Tri-Valley League on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Terry Shaughnessy

LEON — The Humboldt High School volleyball team was crowned Tri-Valley League champions Tuesday evening after securing victories over Bluestem and Fredonia.

The Lady Cubs (30-5; 7-0) defeated Fredonia in three sets, 25-11, 12-25 and 25-19, and Bluestem, 28-26 and 25-18.

Against Fredonia, Karley Wools led from the serving line with three aces and a 95% mark from the line, followed by Shelby Shaughnessy’s two aces and 100% serve rate. Kenisyn Hottenstein also went a perfect 100% from the serving line. 

