IMS tops Prairie View

Iola Middle School’s boys basketball teams took on Prairie View Monday night, just two days after a tough performance in their home tournament. Iola went 3-1. The B teams played half games due to a shortage of players. The seventh grade B team lost 15-4. The seventh grade A team won 24-14. The eighth grade B team won 20-13. The eighth grade A team won 28-24.

Iola struggled to score in the seventh grade B game, lacking production from the bench and fundamentals on defense. Iola went 2-8 from the free throw line. The Mustangs failed to hold the Buffalos back on defense and offense.

James Hunt led the way for Iola with two points. Caden Coltrane and Kaeden Vega had one each.