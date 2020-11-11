Menu Search Log in

IMS wrestlers shine

Several Iola Middle School wrestlers earned Pioneer League titles Tuesday at Prairie View. The Mustang wrestlers will be host their first and only meet of the season Thursday.

November 11, 2020 - 9:56 AM

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School wrestlers Noah Schowengerdt, Cole Mathes, Kayden Porter, Bryce Walden and Layla Newkirk each secured Pioneer League wrestling championships Tuesday.

Others who did well were Indira Trester, who took runner-up in her division, and Katelyn Womelsdorf and Isaac Hopkins, who finished third in their respective brackets.

Wrestlers are grouped into weight divisions, then further separated by experience

