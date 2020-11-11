IMS wrestlers shine

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School wrestlers Noah Schowengerdt, Cole Mathes, Kayden Porter, Bryce Walden and Layla Newkirk each secured Pioneer League wrestling championships Tuesday.

Others who did well were Indira Trester, who took runner-up in her division, and Katelyn Womelsdorf and Isaac Hopkins, who finished third in their respective brackets.

Wrestlers are grouped into weight divisions, then further separated by experience