IMS wrestlers shine

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School wrestlers Noah Schowengerdt, Cole Mathes, Kayden Porter, Bryce Walden and Layla Newkirk each secured Pioneer League wrestling championships Tuesday.
Others who did well were Indira Trester, who took runner-up in her division, and Katelyn Womelsdorf and Isaac Hopkins, who finished third in their respective brackets.
Wrestlers are grouped into weight divisions, then further separated by experience
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives