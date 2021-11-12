IMS wrestlers take second at league meet

CARBONDALE — Iola Middle School competed in the Pioneer League wrestling meet on Thursday at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Carbondale. Three IMS seventh-grade wrestlers were crowned Pioneer League champions. IMS also won two junior varsity weight class brackets.

“The team came together this week, sacrificing personal gains so we would have the best chance at scoring points,” said IMS head coach Jason Bates. “Their selflessness paid off. The team finished as Pioneer League runner-ups, the highest league finish for IMS.”

Ruger Boren won in the 82-87 lb. weight class to be crowned Pioneer League champion. Boren was 2-0. Both wins came via pinfall in under a minute.