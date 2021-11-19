Mustang wrestler rack up victories

CARBONDALE — Iola Middle School’s wrestling team competed at the Santa Fe Trail mixer Thursday night.

The Mustangs won 25 individual awards.

“The boys wrestled hard Thursday,” said IMS wrestling coach Jason Bates. “We are getting towards the end of the year. Everyone is starting to develop their skills which means matches are getting tougher. We won some close matches, including some overtime matches. We made some mistakes which also cost us matches. We take each one as a learning experience as we continue to work to meet our goals.”