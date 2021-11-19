 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Mustang wrestler rack up victories

Iola Middle School's wrestlers racked up 25 individual wins Thursday at Santa Fe Trail.

The Mustangs are rounding into top form with the season finale at Chanute on Monday

By

Sports

November 19, 2021 - 1:58 PM

Iola Middle School's Franklin Kerr preapres to wrestle. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

CARBONDALEIola Middle School’s wrestling team competed at the Santa Fe Trail mixer Thursday night.

The Mustangs won 25 individual awards.

“The boys wrestled hard Thursday,” said IMS wrestling coach Jason Bates. “We are getting towards the end of the year. Everyone is starting to develop their skills which means matches are getting tougher. We won some close matches, including some overtime matches. We made some mistakes which also cost us matches. We take each one as a learning experience as we continue to work to meet our goals.”

