Iola Middle pins down first place in wrestling invitational

Iola Middle School hosted the Iola Wrestling Invitational on Tuesday. IMS took first place in the team competition. Humboldt Middle School finished seventh in the eight-team field.

“The team has improved a lot since our first tournament a week ago,” said IMS head coach Jason Bates. “For many of them, this is their first year wrestling. Competition is so much different than practice. Our philosophy is that repeated actions are stored as habits. If the repeated actions are fundamentally sound, then what comes out in competition will be sound.”

IMS’ Keegan Hill won in the 95-102 lb. weight class. Hill was undefeated on the night, all three wins came via pinfall in under two minutes.