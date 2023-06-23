Indians sweep Chanute

CHANUTE — The Iola AA Indians swept Chanute Post 170 on the road Thursday.

The Indians (14-4) got shut down pitching performances from their aces, Trevor Church and Trey Sommer, while Tre Wilson and Sommer drove in two runs apiece across 5-1 and 7-1 victories.

“It definitely feels amazing to take four from Chanute,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said, referring to last week’s wins against Chanute’s Legion team. “Our guys did a good job of keeping their heads up. We were hitting the ball a lot better. We’re hoping to keep this momentum going until we hopefully win the super-state.”