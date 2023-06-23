 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Indians sweep Chanute

Tre Wilson and Trey Sommer each drove in two runs and the Iola AA Indians got another couple of quality pitching outings out of Trevor Church and Sommer to take the season sweep over Chanute Post 170 Thursday night.

June 23, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Iola’s Logan Page goes for a hit at Chanute. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHANUTE — The Iola AA Indians swept Chanute Post 170 on the road Thursday.

The Indians (14-4) got shut down pitching performances from their aces, Trevor Church and Trey Sommer, while Tre Wilson and Sommer drove in two runs apiece across 5-1 and 7-1 victories. 

“It definitely feels amazing to take four from Chanute,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said, referring to last week’s wins against Chanute’s Legion team. “Our guys did a good job of keeping their heads up. We were hitting the ball a lot better. We’re hoping to keep this momentum going until we hopefully win the super-state.”

