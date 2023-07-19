Indians confident heading to state

The Iola AA Indians look to carry the momentum from their Zone 2 tournament sweep to the Kansas American Legion baseball tournament beginning Thursday in Concordia.

Iola dominated last weekend’s tournament. Across three games the Indians compiled a 27-3 score and three Iola pitchers threw complete game victories.

“The way we played Sunday, I hope we don’t change anything going into Thursday,” said Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez. “We’ve got the pitching and hitting. We’re planning on throwing them 45 pitches or less, spreading the arms out because we’ve got a lot of pitching.”