AA Indians dominate with strong hitting

OTTAWA — The Iola AA Indians got on the board early and never let off the gas in an 8-0 victory at Ottawa for the “Strikeout Breast Cancer” game Tuesday night.

Tre Wilson had a team-high three hits and drove in two runs to lead Iola’s (15-4) offense while Trey Sommer and Jack White drove in a team-high two runs apiece. Trevor Church earned the win on the mound, tossing a shutout through five innings while striking out eight.

Sommer kick-started the scoring for the Indians in the top of the first when he tripled to center field to plate Wilson for the 1-0 lead.