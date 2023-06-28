 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
AA Indians dominate with strong hitting

The Iola AA Indians crushed Ottawa on the road Tuesday behind Tre Wilson's team-high three hits and two runs driven in. Trey Sommer and Jack White also drove in two runs apiece and Trevor Church tossed a five inning shutout.

June 28, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Iola’s Jack White pokes a base hit against Ottawa. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OTTAWA — The Iola AA Indians got on the board early and never let off the gas in an 8-0 victory at Ottawa for the “Strikeout Breast Cancer” game Tuesday night.

Tre Wilson had a team-high three hits and drove in two runs to lead Iola’s (15-4) offense while Trey Sommer and Jack White drove in a team-high two runs apiece. Trevor Church earned the win on the mound, tossing a shutout through five innings while striking out eight. 

Sommer kick-started the scoring for the Indians in the top of the first when he tripled to center field to plate Wilson for the 1-0 lead. 

