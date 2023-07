OTTAWA — The Iola A Indians attempted to overcome a deficit in a season-ending 8-6 loss to Ottawa’s A’s in the American Legion zone tournament Thursday.

Iola (15-8) held a 2-1 advantage from the bottom of the second until the top of the sixth only to have Ottawa storm back with four runs in the sixth inning.

Iola made a fighting comeback by scoring four runs in the final three innings but came up just short, 8-6.