Indians start strong

OTTAWA — The AA Iola Indians’ bats popped in their season opener on Saturday in Ottawa. Iola combined for 26 runs in 11 trips to the plate, beating the Topeka Kansas Senators and Ottawa by an identical 13-2 scoreline.

Clearly, after a near year-long break from live action on the diamond, these Indians were ready to play.

“It was a lot of fun,” Indians head coach Jason Bauer said. “I didn’t expect us to play this well. We looked pretty good for only having had three practices.”