Indians start strong

The AA Iola Indians opened the 2020 summer Legion season with two impressive victories against the Topeka Kansas Senators and Ottawa.

June 15, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Cal Leonard fires away from the mound against the Topeka Kansas Senators on Saturday in Ottawa. Photo by Erick Mitchell

OTTAWA — The AA Iola Indians’ bats popped in their season opener on Saturday in Ottawa. Iola combined for 26 runs in 11 trips to the plate, beating the Topeka Kansas Senators and Ottawa by an identical 13-2 scoreline. 

Clearly, after a near year-long break from live action on the diamond, these Indians were ready to play.

“It was a lot of fun,” Indians head coach Jason Bauer said. “I didn’t expect us to play this well. We looked pretty good for only having had three practices.”

