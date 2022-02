WELLSVILLE — Luke Bycroft isn’t much on moral victories. And falling by 17 isn’t what anyone would describe as a “close” loss.

But the manner in which Iola staged a ferocious comeback, on the road, against the first-place Wellsville Eagles, has the Mustang skipper upbeat about his squad’s future.

Iola dropped a 75-58 setback to Wellsville, falling to 2-13.