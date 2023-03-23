Iola competes at SEK cornhole tournament

GIRARD — The Iola High unified sports team matched up at the SEK Unified Cornhole Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mustangs were represented by four pairs of athletes and peer buddies of the over 250 participating in the event. A number of IHS “superfans” attended, said Ann Bates, head coach for the team.

Gavin Doolittle and Shaun McLaughlin earned third place while Xavier Burrow and Izabella Malow won first place. Guilis Pina and Kinsey Shinstock took second place while Kyle Schmidt and Kenleigh Westhoff took home second place.