 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola competes at SEK cornhole tournament

The Iola High unified sports team had eight athletes meet at the SEK Unified Cornhole Tournament on Tuesday. There were 250 athletes participating in the event.

By

Sports

March 23, 2023 - 1:04 PM

The Iola High unified sports team at the SEK Unified Cornhole Tournament. COURTESY PHOTO

GIRARD — The Iola High unified sports team matched up at the SEK Unified Cornhole Tournament on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Mustangs were represented by four pairs of athletes and peer buddies of the over 250 participating in the event. A number of IHS “superfans” attended, said Ann Bates, head coach for the team.

Gavin Doolittle and Shaun McLaughlin earned third place while Xavier Burrow and Izabella Malow won first place. Guilis Pina and Kinsey Shinstock took second place while Kyle Schmidt and Kenleigh Westhoff took home second place. 

Related
April 18, 2018
May 9, 2012
May 14, 2011
May 12, 2010
Most Popular