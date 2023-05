GARNETT — The Iola High golf team sent Ethan Harris, Parker Andres and Briley Prather to the Anderson County Invitational Tuesday.

Harris shot 49 over nine holes to take 23rd. Andres came in 39th with a 61. Prather finished in 40th after shooting a 63.

Spring Hill and Anderson County tied for first in the team standing at 170 strokes. Ottawa placed third after totaling a 174.