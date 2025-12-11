Iola grad inducted into KFCA Hall of Fame

The Kansas Football Coaches Association inducted Iola High School Class of 1978 graduate Tom Audley as its newest member of the KFCA Hall of Fame.

While attending IHS Audley was a multi-sport athlete but gained his highest honors on the gridiron. His senior year, he was one of two Iola Mustangs named to the All-Southeastern Kansas League team as a defensive tackle — joining teammate Phil Weide. Despite playing on the interior line, Audley was the SEKL’s leading individual tackler with more than 116 takedowns his senior year. He also had nine sacks in the run-heavy 1970s and four fumble recoveries.

After attending Iola High School, Audley continued having success for the Southwestern College Moundbuilders in Winfield. In 1982, he received his highest honor in football with his selection to the Kodak All-American First Team, which included players selected from DII, DIII and NAIA programs.

Audley began his head coaching career at Baxter Springs. In his first year with the Lions, they turned in a 1-8 record but by the time he moved on to coaching the Andover Trojans in 1997 Baxter Springs had an 8-2 record. In 2002, Audley was the first head coach of the newly created Andover Central High School football team. From 2002 until his retirement in 2018, he helped create the identity of the Jaguars, which won a state championship in 2024.

Wichita NBC affiliate KSNW reported Audley did not personally accept the award due to advanced dementia. Instead, his brother Patrick accepted the recognition in his honor. Jake Taylor, who played under Audley, told NBC reporter Jasmin Adous Audley always preached the team over self, more importantly, love over hate.

“In big rivalry games, big games where two tough teams are going at it, he always talked about playing for the love of your teammates instead of the hate of the other team, and that’s just who he was, though as a person,” said Taylor.