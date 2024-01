Some hot shooting turned a hard-fought game into a runaway Tuesday for Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders.

The Mustangs were nursing a four-point lead over visiting Anderson County when Reggie Davis got free inside for back-to-back buckets to open the fourth quarter, extending Iola’s advantage to 24-16.

Teammate Reed Clift followed with 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor, and suddenly Iola’s lead was 14 in what became a 36-20 victory.