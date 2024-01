Iola Middle School’s Bentley Zarhouni puts up a field goal attempt in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders capped a 3-0 week Thursday with a 36-24 romp over Osawatomie.

Reed Clift and Mosiah Fawson led the Mustangs with 13 and 10 points, respectively, followed close behind by Reggie Davis, who scored nine. Colton Thompson chipped in with four.

The seventh-grade A team fell, 21-14. Konner Morrison led IMS with six points. Braylon Keithly and Lucas Boeken both scored four.